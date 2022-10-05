Article

How to find your motherboard model and other hardware information in Linux

Regardless of your motherboard’s manufacturer, a single command line tool makes it simple to find your hardware’s manufacturer, model, and more in Linux.

Compatibility is always a consideration when purchasing new hardware.  There have been numerous times I’ve had to find my motherboard’s manufacturer or model to see if a certain feature was available, or how many full PCI-Express x16 slots I had. Years ago, this resulted in me opening my computer and looking for the model on the motherboard with a flashlight.

While this situation at least gave me an excuse to clean the dust from my computer, there is a much, much easier method to find this information straight from the command line.

Enter dmidecode, a tool that reads information directly from sysfs (/sys/) and prints it out to screen in a human-readable format. The following is taken directly from the command’s man page:

dmidecode is a tool for dumping a computer's DMI (some say SMBIOS ) table contents in a human-readable format. This table contains a description of the system's hardware components, as well as other useful pieces of information such as serial numbers and BIOS revision. Thanks to this table, you can retrieve this information without having to probe for the actual hardware. While this is a good point in terms of report speed and safeness, this also makes the presented information possibly unreliable.

The DMI table doesn't only describe what the system is currently made of, it also can report the possible evolutions (such as the fastest supported CPU or the maximal amount of memory supported).

SMBIOS stands for System Management BIOS , while DMI stands for Desktop Management Interface. Both standards are tightly related and developed by the DMTF (Desktop Management Task Force).

As you run it, dmidecode will try to locate the DMI table. If it succeeds, it will then parse this table and display a list of records like this one:

Handle 0x0002, DMI type 2, 8 bytes. Base Board Information Manufacturer: Intel
Product Name: C440GX+
Version: 727281-001
Serial Number: INCY92700942

Each record has:

  • A handle. This is a unique identifier, which allows records to reference each other. For example, processor records usually reference cache memory records using their handles.

  • A type. The SMBIOS specification defines different types of elements a computer can be made of. In this example, the type is 2, which means that the record contains "Base Board Information".

  • A size. Each record has a 4-byte header (2 for the handle, 1 for the type, 1 for the size), the rest is used by the record data. This value doesn't take text strings into account (these are placed at the end of the record), so the actual length of the record may be (and is often) greater than the displayed value.

  • Decoded values. The information presented of course depends on the type of record. Here, we learn about the board's manufacturer, model, version and serial number.

As a quick forewarning, dmidecode does require root-level privileges to access the information it needs. Allowing any user to access hardware-specific information about a system would be a massive security risk!

dmidecode is typically pre-installed on most Linux distributions, but can certainly be installed through all the major repositories if happens not to be installed:

Ubuntu

sudo apt-get -y install dmidecode

RHEL / Fedora

sudo dnf -y install dmidecode

Arch / Manjaro

sudo pacman -S dmidecode

Once installed, getting the system’s motherboard information can be done through the following command:

sudo dmidecode -t 2
# dmidecode 3.3
Getting SMBIOS data from sysfs.
SMBIOS 3.3.0 present.

Handle 0x0002, DMI type 2, 15 bytes
Base Board Information
       Manufacturer: Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.
       Product Name: X570 AORUS ELITE
       Version: Default string
       Serial Number: Default string
       Asset Tag: Default string
       Features:
               Board is a hosting board
               Board is replaceable
       Location In Chassis: Default string
       Chassis Handle: 0x0003
       Type: Motherboard
       Contained Object Handles: 0

This identifies my motherboard as a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite. There’s also some additional information listed such as the serial number, the asset tag, and even the location in the chassis, however none of these fields are being utilized in my case.

dmidecode isn’t just limited to motherboard information. By altering the argument (the “2”), information can be found on additional hardware:

Type

Information

Type

Information

0

BIOS

21

Built-in Pointing Device

1

System

22

Portable Battery

2

Base Board

23

System Reset

3

Chassis

24

Hardware Security

4

Processor

25

System Power Controls

5

Memory Controller

26

Voltage Probe

6

Memory Module

27

Cooling Device

7

Cache

28

Temperature Probe

8

Port Connector

29

Electrical Current Probe

9

System Slots

30

Out-of-band Remote Access

10

On-Board Devices

31

Boot Integrity Services

11

OEM Strings

32

System Boot

12

System Configuration Options

33

64-bit Memory Error

13

BIOS Language

34

Management Device

14

Group Associations

35

Management Device Component

15

System Event Log

36

Management Device Threshold Data

16

Physical Memory Array

37

Memory Channel

17

Memory Device

38

IPMI Device

18

32-bit Memory Error

39

Power Supply

19

Memory Array Mapped Address

40

Additional Information

20

Memory Device Mapped Address

41

On-board Device

There are 256 total entries, however anything past 126 is typically disabled or only used in very specific use cases by OEMs. 

For example, checking the “Physical Memory Array” (16) will return some basic information on the RAM controller, such as the maximum supported capacity, and whether or not the memory is Error-Correcting:

sudo dmidecode -t 16
# dmidecode 3.3
Getting SMBIOS data from sysfs.
SMBIOS 3.3.0 present.

Handle 0x000B, DMI type 16, 23 bytes
Physical Memory Array
       Location: System Board Or Motherboard
       Use: System Memory
       Error Correction Type: None
       Maximum Capacity: 128 GB
       Error Information Handle: 0x000A
       Number Of Devices: 4

Per the output, the motherboard has four total slots and can support up to 128GB.

In addition to the specific entries from the table above, dmidecode also supports keyword arguments to retrieve information on “groups” of hardware. For a full readout of all motherboard information, the argument “baseboard” could be passed in place of “2” and dmidecode will report back on entries 2, 10, and 41. Not all the hardware types will be supported or return any useful information for all hardware, but dmidecode can still be a great way to quickly reference certains aspects of a system.

